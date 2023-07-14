LSP: Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued

CROWLEY, La. —The Louisiana State Police, on behalf of the Crowley Police Department, has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old male who was reported missing from the Department of Children and Family Services office located at 600 N. Avenue G., Crowley, LA.

Liam was taken from his non-custodial mother, Savannah James, white female, approximately 100 pounds, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Liam James is a 19-month-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a baby bib with a bandana.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 silver Dodge Caravan, Louisiana license 831CPW.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Liam James should immediately contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.