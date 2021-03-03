Menu

Line work prompts boil water advisory for some customers of Mire-Branch Water Corp.

Posted at 9:34 AM, Mar 03, 2021
The Mire Branch Water Corporation has issued a boil water advisory for some customers on Wednesday, March 3.

Officials say they are performing a line repair on Willow Cove Road and had to shut off the water for the following areas:

  • On Willow Cove from addresses 1010 to 1195
  • All of Virginia Rd
  • All of Waddy Ln
  • All of Estella Ln
  • All of Alamo Ln

As a precaution, a localized boil advisory will be in place until samples have been cleared after the repair.

The advisory only applies to the affected roads.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before using for drinking or cooking.

