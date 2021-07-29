LDH holds back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination event in Church Point

The Louisiana Department of Health held a back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination event Wednesday.

The event was held at Lanora's Helping Hands on North Main St. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Healthcare professionals administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to kids on-site; it's approved for ages 12 and over. Second doses were scheduled for three weeks later at the same location.

It was part of the Bring Back Louisiana campaign, an event by BETA, on behalf of LDH.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel