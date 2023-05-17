Lafayette man arrested after firing multiple shots into occupied Rayne residence

RAYNE, La. — On Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:24 am, the Rayne Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Barabara Street after shots were fired into a residence.

According to Rayne Police, fifteen handgun rounds were fired into a home occupied by two adults and two children.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Rayne detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Tayvion Amondrae Williams of Lafayette for attempted first-degree murder.

Shortly before the arrest warrant was issued, Williams was arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Department. At the time, he was being held on unrelated charges, authorities say.

Williams is currently being held on a $150,000 bond for the attempted first-degree murder charge, officials report.