Lafayette home invader arrested after fleeing to Church Point

CHURCH POINT, La. — Police captured a suspect, who had committed two home invasions in Lafayette Parish, heading to Church Point.

According to the Church Point Police Department (CPPD), officers were advised that the suspect was armed and had just crossed the Branch area.

Church Point PD units set up on Highway 35 spotted the suspect's vehicle. CPPD units coordinated a successful traffic stop and were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, officials report.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and took over the investigation.

The suspect was booked into the Church Point PD jail and transferred to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department.