Johnson&Johnson vaccines will be available at Rayne Civic Center

Johnson&Johnson/Janssen Single-Dose vaccines will be distributed to the public in Rayne.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, a vaccination site will be set up at the Rayne Civic Center on Tuesday March 9, 2021.

There, Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which are single-dose vaccines, will be administered to those who sign up for an appointment.

The site will be open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on that Tuesday. The Rayne Civic Center is located at 112 Frog Festival Drive in Rayne.

Vaccines will only be administered by appointment only. Those scheduling an appointment must meet current eligibility for the vaccine.

Persons 65 years of age or older

Dialysis patients

Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, Obesity, Severe Obesity, Sickle Cell Disease, Smoking, Type 2 Diabetes

All pregnant persons regardless of age

Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

Frontline Healthcare Workers

Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

Professional Home Care Workers

Law Enforcement and other First Responders

Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

Appointments for vaccination can be scheduled here or by calling the Office of Public Health at 337-262-5311.

