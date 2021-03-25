Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be administered at Crowley church

Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered on Wednesday, March 31 at the Love of Christ Baptist Church in Crowley.

The single-dose vaccination event will be held from 8:00 am until 11:30 am at the church located on W. Hutchinson Avenue.

Vaccinations are by appointment only.

To make an appointment, residents should call 337-514-1806.

The clinic will be outside in front of the church.

