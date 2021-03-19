Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments still available at Rayne Civic Center

Appointments for the single-dose vaccine by Johnson&Johnson/Janssen are still available at the Rayne Civic Center.

A vaccination event is ongoing on Friday, March 19th from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm

The Region 4 Office of Public Health says appointments can be scheduled online at oph4.timetap.com or 337-262-5311.

The Rayne Civic Center is located at 112 Frog Festival Drive in Rayne.

