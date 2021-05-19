International Rice Festival returns to Crowley this fall

CROWLEY, La. — The 84th International Rice Festival will return to Crowley this fall after being canceled last year due to the COVID-`19 pandemic.

The festival will return to Downtown Crowley Oct. 14-17, 2021.

"This past year of confinement has been hard on numerous individuals and families, but we are resilent and ready to celebrate this October," said Gilles Piron, the festival's president, in a post on social media.

Last year's festival had originally been set for Oct. 15, 2020, but was canceled by the festival's board of director due to the state's guidelines during the pandemic. All positions including executive board, board of directors, queen and president remained in place.

