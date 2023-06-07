Inmate booked with murder after fellow inmate ODs on fentanyl

A Crowley man has been booked with Second Degree Murder after a fellow inmate in the Acadia Parish Jail overdosed.

Tyrone Vankeith Robinson, 35, is accused in connection with a June 2022 incident that happened at the Acadia Parish Jail.

Robinson, who was incarcerated in the jail at the time, allegedly distributed drugs that led to the death of another inmate.

An investigation revealed that Robinson provided the victim with illegal narcotics which were illegally brought into the jail. A short period after providing the narcotics to the victim, the victim passed away.

An autopsy revealed that the victim, who had been incarcerated for several months prior to his death, had Fentanyl in his system at the time of death.