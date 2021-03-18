Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-10 near Jennings

UPDATE: State Police have identified the two victims killed in a three-vehicle fatal crash Thursday morning on I-10 East near Jennings as 28-year-old Erik Antonio Munos of Lafayette and 60-year-old Johnny Gene Carson of Spring, Texas.

According to State Police, Munos was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, the Silverado struck a guardrail then ran off the roadway and crossed the median. Upon entering the eastbound lanes, the truck collided with an 18-wheeler and then was struck by a Ford F350, being driven by Carson. At some point during the crash, troopers say Munos was ejected from the Silverado.

Troopers say that because of the severity of the crash, restraint use on the part of Munos was unable to be determined. Carson was restrained but suffered fatal injuries. Both Carson and Munos were pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was properly restrained and was uninjured. The driver submitted a breath sample and had no alcohol present and showed no signs of impairment, according to State Police.

Toxicology samples were obtained from Munos and Carson and results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

I-10 East remained closed for several hours following the crash but reopened around 1 p.m.

