Home invasion, stabbing under investigation in Crowley

Crowley Police are investigating a couple of incidents they believe are related.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Hutchinson Avenue on Friday; they found one person having a seizure and another with a cut on his hand. A woman there told them that a man ran into their home and beat up her son. Officers administered first aid until the ambulance arrived, then got a call from the 1200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

That caller was reporting a drunk man who had been stabbed several times. They believe the person who was stabbed was the same person who broke into the West Hutchinson home. He had multiple cuts all over his body, and the ambulance came to help him, as well.

Officers are still investigating the incidents, and a possible fight that occurred among the people involved. Charges are pending, police say.