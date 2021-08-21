Health and resource fair held in Rayne

A Health and Resource Fair is taking place Acadia Parish on Saturday at the Rayne Pavillion.

Cutrese Minix, councilwoman for district 1, Families Helping Families, and Rayne Medicine Shoppe is hosting the event from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

The event showcases health and wellness services.

Those in attendance will be able to interact with local exhibitors, receive complimentary screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, enjoy family activities and appreciate excellent giveaways, they say.

The event location is 210 Frog Festival Dr. in Rayne.

