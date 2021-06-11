HAPPENING NOW: Food distribution for Acadia Parish children

The Acadia Parish School System and the Three O'Clock Project have teamed up to provide grab-and-go meals.

Meals are available on June 11, 18, and 25. Food will be distributed from noon until 1:30 pm.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations:

Church Point Elementary

Estherwood Elementary

Iota Elementary

North Crowley Elementary

South Rayne Elementary

Parents must sign a waiver if the child is not present at the time of pick up.

