HAPPENING NOW: Food distribution for Acadia Parish children

The Acadia Parish School System and the Three O'Clock Project have teamed up to provide grab-and-go meals.
Meals are available on June 11, 18, and 25. Food will be distributed from noon until 1:30 pm.
The meals will be distributed at the following locations:
Church Point Elementary
Estherwood Elementary
Iota Elementary
North Crowley Elementary
South Rayne Elementary
Parents must sign a waiver if the child is not present at the time of pick up.
