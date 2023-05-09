Gun fight breaks out in Church point

CHURCH POINT, La. — In the afternoon hours of April 30, 2023, Church Point Police responded to a call of shots fired at a trailer park on Ebey Street, according to Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux.

Dispatched officers located one subject who had been hit but sustained only minor injuries, Chief Thibodeaux says.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between two suspects: Daniel Hall II, 39, of Church Point, and John Guidry Jr., 43, of Branch.

During the argument, which sparked inside the residence of Hall, Guidry struck Hall then took his firearm and ran outside. Eyewitness testimonies indicate that’s when a gun fight broke out between the two, shooting from outside into the residence.

Shots fired struck an occupant in Hall's residence and nearly struck another occupant. Hall also fired from inside the residence with a second firearm, officials report.

Daniel Hall II was arrested on scene for the following: Illegal Use of Firearms, Possession Methamphetamine and Simple Possession Marijuana.

Warrants were issued for John Guidry Jr. by a 15th Judicial District Judge. He was later arrested on the following charges: 2 Counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal use Firearm and Convicted Felon in Possession.

Both were booked into the Church Point Police Department and transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail.

Guidry has an extensive arrest record for drugs and weapons violations and has a previous involvement of a shooting in Church Point from 2022 that is still pending, according to the Chief of Police.