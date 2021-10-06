Guard rail repairs: I-10 W near Rayne on Thursday

Guard rail repairs is scheduled for I-10 in Acadia Parish on Thursday.

In the hours of 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. I-10 westbound shoulder at Exit 87- LA 35/98 (Rayne, Church Point) will have outside (right) shoulder closed.

