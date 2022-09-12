Fundraiser for Estherwood parks set for October

The second annual Estherwood October Fete is set for October 8.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will be held at 102 Cemetary Road in Estherwood. It's a fundraiser for the village's parks, organizers say.

Planned for the event are music from DJ Bad Weather, Damon Troy and “Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns.”

The Gumbo Cook Off Teams will be out there cooking, and there will be a Corn Hole Tournament.

There will be fun jumps, a Tractor and Buggy ride, face painting and other games for children; all activities for kids are free.

More than 50 craft vendors signed up to attend, along with lots of food vendors, organizers say.

There will be live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and more. No ice chests allowed, there will be beer, soft drinks and water.