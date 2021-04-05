Food distribution taking place in Acadia Parish on Friday

Faith Missionary Baptist Church along with Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Food Distribution Drive for All Acadia Parish on April 9.

The distribution will take place on Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the pavilion on the Frog Festival Grounds in Rayne.

Social distancing will be enforced during the event and those who attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

Food boxes will be placed in trunks of cars. If boxes need to be placed on the rear seats, organizers ask that all passengers in the vehicle wear face masks.

A food distribution has been held each month at the Frog Festival grounds.

