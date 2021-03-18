Food distribution happening at Rayne Frog Festival grounds

A food distribution will be held for all of Acadia Parish on Thursday, March 18 at the Frog Festival Grounds in Rayne.

The event, put on by Faith Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest, will take place from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Location:

Frog Festival Grounds(Pavillion)

210 Frog Festival Dr.

Rayne,La 70578

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those who attend are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Food boxes will be placed into rear trucks or in the rear passenger seats of vehicles. If boxes are placed in rear seats, passengers are asked to wear a face mask.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel