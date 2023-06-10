Fatal collision on I-10 kills Lafayette man

RAYNE, La. — On June 9, 2023, shortly after 10:30 pm, the Rayne Police Department (RPD) responded to a fatal crash on I-10 near the 86-mile marker. The crash claimed the life of Kevin Michael Johnston, 30, of Lafayette, according to RPD.

According to the preliminary investigation, the 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Kevin Johnston, was traveling westbound on I-10 when it struck a 2018 GMC Acadia, also traveling westbound.

As Kevin Johnston exited his vehicle onto I-10 after the collision, he was fatally struck by a 2011 Ford Taurus, Rayne Police say.

According to witnesses, Johnston had been driving erratically for several miles before the crash occurred.

It is unclear if impairment or a medical condition was the cause of Johnston’s erratic driving at this time, but a blood toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Taurus was not suspected of being impaired and submitted a voluntary breath sample, which displayed no alcohol present. The driver was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, officials report.

This crash remains under investigation.