Eunice woman dies in early Sunday crash

A Eunice woman is dead following a single vehicle crash that happened early Sunday.

According to Eunice Police, 32-year-old Porsha Lashante Guillory's car was found overturned in a ditch on E. Maple Avenue just before 2:00am.

Officers found Guillory unresponsive on the driver's side, but were unable to remove her from the vehicle.

Members of the Eunice Fire Department were able to get Guillory out of the car using extrication equipment.

She was then transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a second person was in the vehicle with Guillory at the time of the crash.

That person was identified as 32-year-old, Auriel Michel Le Olivier of Jeanerette. She was transported to a local hospital by unknown sources before responding officers arrived.

Olivier was in the front passenger seat according to investigators. She was treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and toxicology test results are pending.

Neither Guillory nor Olivier were wearing their seat belts, police said.

