Eunice prepares for Mardi Gras country style

Preparations for Cajun style Mardi Gras are underway in Eunice.

The day is expected to be filled with live music, chicken chases and a whole lot of dancing.

Locals and visitors alike say they enjoy the country-style feel of Mardi Gras in Eunice.

“If you look at all the programs and all the things going on today, Eunice is one of the very few cultural events going on on Lundi Gras. So I’m really proud Eunice is doing this,” one resident says. “Our culture music, our culture our Heritage music it does something to your heart and the heart does something to the feet."

They say hearing the Cajun music playing brings a more positive feel to the festivities.

“It’s economic development that's leading our economy with all different tourists coming through buying and eating at our local restaurants. And drinking at our local bars because that’s what happens during Mardi Gras. And just getting a glimpse and a feel for Cajun Culture has been fantastic for our community,” Director for Main street tourism for Eunice, Alicia Mire said.

One couple from Texas says they enjoy the small town feel of Mardi Gras in Eunice and would have it no other way.

“Yeah, we didn’t want to do a big time Mardi Gras, we wanted small town.”

On Mardi Gras Day:

Festivities will start as early as 6:00 a.m. at the Northwest Community Center and the chicken run leaving at 8:00 a.m.

The parade will begin Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. along Second St. which will pass straight through downtown Eunice.

Live bands like Geno Delafose, Paul Daigle, Steve Riley, Wallance Trahan, will perform on the main stage.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel