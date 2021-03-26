Estherwood Police locate suspicious white truck, investigating

ESTHERWOOD, La. — The Estherwood Police Department says the suspicious white truck and its owner have been located.

Police Chief Wayne Welsh says that the incident, in which police warned parents to be on the lookout for the vehicle, was a misunderstanding between the two parties involved.

The truck was initially reported to have been allegedly driving around and trying to pick up children.

Welsh says that this was not the case.

The department is still investigating .

A post by the department asking for help finding the vehicle was removed and a second post was made about the incident.

