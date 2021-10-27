Watch
Egan boil advisory has been lifted

Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:38:06-04

The boil order for Egan Water 2 has been lifted.

Officials say the water has been tested and now is safe to drink.

