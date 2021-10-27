NewsAcadia Parish Actions Facebook Tweet Email Egan boil advisory has been lifted MGN Online Boil Water Advisory Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 27, 2021 and last updated 2021-10-27 10:38:06-04 The boil order for Egan Water 2 has been lifted.Officials say the water has been tested and now is safe to drink. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters