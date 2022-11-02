Early voting ends in Louisiana

Early voting for the November 8th election ends today, so far over 300,000 Louisiana voters have cast their ballots in the election.

Early voting started on October 25th in Louisiana.

KATC asked residents what brought them out today, and why voting is important to them.

Katherine Thompson, Voter said, "I would say that it's very important because, that's how you have your voice heard and make a difference in this world especially, in our community where we need changes or the right people in office that will help us."

"We need many changes in our community and surrounding areas. We got a lot of stuff going on that needs attentiveness in Lafayette and surrounding areas I feel like us as young kids we still need to get out and vote, and make the best decisions for what's going on in our area." said Voter, Kennan Brown.

Mary Pham, Voter said, "Well first of all I defiantly think that voting is a privilege, and I feel like it's important for me to vote because there's certain issues and improvements I'd like to see in the community and I know that if I don't exercise my right to vote I may not see those changes."

Gunius Andres, Voter said, "Voting is the only way we can preserve our democracy this year in the midterm we're facing very crucial decisions to make, we need to make sure the make up in Washington doesn't change where people aren't represented."

With the election date being November 8th voters were able to cast their ballots by using the electronic voting machine and following the prompts on the screen.

KATC was at the MLK Center for 2 hours and within that time frame we saw about 50 people go inside to vote.