Duson firefighters respond to trapped driver, perform rescue

Just before 10 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the Duson Fire Department responded to a request for a rescue squad.

According to Duson's Fire Chief, Duson Firefighters were dispatched to a major vehicle crash just outside the corporate limits in Acadia Parish. The caller advised that the vehicle had veered off the roadway and struck a culvert head-on.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a single vehicle crash with the driver of the vehicle trapped behind the wheel.

Firefighters began extrication efforts on the driver, where they had to disentangle the occupants legs from the dashboard and foot pedals. Authorities say once the driver was disentangled, firefighters removed the occupant from the vehicle where they were able to assist Acadian Ambulance with first aid for moderate/non-life threatening injuries and ensuring the vehicle was free of hazards from oil and gas leaks.

State Police Troop I arrived on scene and began investigating crash, which is under investigation, officials report.