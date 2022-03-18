Driver injured Thursday when tractor trailer barrels down I-10 embankment in Rayne

One person was injured Thursday after a tractor trailer barreled down an I-10 embankment and onto The Boulevard in Rayne.

Video shared on the Rayne Police Facebook page shows the moment the truck left the interstate and traveled across the four-lane road.

Police say the incident occurred at 11:30 am on March 17.

The tractor trailer came to rest on private property where it caught fire.

Rayne Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

See the video below:

