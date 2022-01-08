Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration to be held in Eunice

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee in Eunice announces Dr. King's birthday is being celebrated today, it's their 35th celebration.

The 35th celebration theme: "The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community."

At 2 PM, the City of Eunice will celebrate King's Birthday in a parade and program.

Details of the schedule include:

A Celebration Parade: 2:00 P. M. – (Line up at 1:30 P. M. at Eunice City Hall- 200 S. Second St.) (ATV's are not permitted to participate in parade)



A Celebration Program: 3:00 P. M. - New Zion Baptist Church

The speaker for the celebration is Domoine D. Rutledge of Baton Rouge.

Rutledge is a native of Baton Rouge, LA and currently serves as Vice-President and General Counsel at CSRS, Inc.

In this dual capacity, they say he provides oversight and management of all legal affairs of the company and serves as Education Market Sector Leader, which includes K-12 and Higher Education.

Prior to joining CSRS, Rutledge served over 15 years as General Counsel of the East Baton

Rouge Parish School System and Chief Legal Advisor to the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

They say he brings a unique background of experience in matters related to K-12 school systems. His K-12 experiences include, but are not limited to, significant participation in the resolution of desegregation litigation, capital improvement plans, facility management agreements, K-12 finances, risk management, policy development and implementation, school board reapportionment, labor and employment issues, and procurement.

Rutledge is mentioned as having significant higher education experience having served as National President of the Southern University Alumni Federation, Immediate Past Chairman of the Southern University System Foundation Board of Directors, and the current Chairman of the Southern University System Board of Supervisors.

