DOTD announces $1.8 million construction project on La. 98 in Acadia Parish

Libby Kamrowski
File image of a paved road
Posted at 9:04 AM, Sep 19, 2023
ACADIA PARISH, La. — Beginning October 2, 2023, construction will begin on a $1.8 million project on a 1.28-mile section of La. 98 in Acadia Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

The project will consist of grading, base course, milling, asphalt concrete overlay, drainage structures and other related work.

Work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, weather permitting, DOTD reports.

Throughout the project, there will be intermittent lane closures from La. 35 (The Blvd) to Llama Rd. Authorities say the roadway will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot maximum lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone. Emergency vehicles will have access to this area.

The project is estimated to be completed by spring.

DOTD would like to remind motorists to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

