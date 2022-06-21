The legendary Frank Malbrough Jr. — who played records on zydeco trail rides in an old Bunny Bread delivery truck for 35 years — has died at the age of 90, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Breadman, as he was more commonly known by trail ride regulars, is remembered as the heart and soul of the region's horseback trail rides, the newspaper reports.

"He was the soundtrack of the trail ride," Marc Sobers, a longtime trail ride photographer, told The Advocate. "Before the ride when everybody is kind of hanging out, waiting for the ride, he's playing music in the truck. And when it's time to get the ride going, he'll go, 'Come on, everybody! Let's go! Let's go!' And he knew everybody. He'd be calling everybody, all over the place — 'I see you there without your wife, huh?' Stuff like that. He'd just lead the ride, have his speakers sticking out of his bread truck."

Malgrough was a lifelong resident of Church Point. To read The Advocate's full article, click here.