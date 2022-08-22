Watch Now
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Deputies, family searching for Acadia Parish man missing since last week

Eric Simar
Submitted photos
Eric Simar
Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 15:04:29-04

Acadia Parish Sheriff's deputies and family members are searching for a man who has been missing since last week.

Eric Simar, 36, was last seen on August 16 in Iota.

He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and boots. He left on foot, with no money and did not take his wallet. He was last see on Gravot Road.

If you have seen him, or you have any information about where he might be, call the sheriff's office at (337) 788-8700 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8477.

Here's a flyer from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.