Deputies donate Thanksgiving baskets to elderly residents

Acadia Parish Deputies are giving back to the community this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

To help out elderly residents, deputies came together to donate nearly $1,000 to purchase 25 Thanksgiving baskets.

Monday, deputies delivered the baskets to various areas around Acadia Parish.

"This was a rewarding event for APSO as much as it was for those in need," the sheriff's office said.

Below are photos from the distribution:

APSO

APSO

APSO

APSO

