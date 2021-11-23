Watch
NewsAcadia Parish

Actions

Deputies donate Thanksgiving baskets to elderly residents

items.[0].image.alt
APSO
APSOturkey4.jpg
Posted at 2:56 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 22:23:58-05

Acadia Parish Deputies are giving back to the community this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

To help out elderly residents, deputies came together to donate nearly $1,000 to purchase 25 Thanksgiving baskets.

Monday, deputies delivered the baskets to various areas around Acadia Parish.

"This was a rewarding event for APSO as much as it was for those in need," the sheriff's office said.

Below are photos from the distribution:

APSOturkey4.jpg
APSOturkey3.jpg
APSOturkey2.jpg
APSOturkey1.jpg

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.