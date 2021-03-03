Crowley woman booked for Rayne hit-and-run incident

A Crowley woman wanted in connection with a hit and run involving a motorized bicycle has been arrested.

Rayne Police say that 46-year-old Marie Ozone turned herself in to the Rayne Police Department on Tuesday. She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a charge of felony hit and run.

The incident happened on February 20, 2021, along Hwy 90 near 7th Street in Rayne. Police say they were called out to the scene of a crash involving a motorized bicycle.

Officers say they learned the bicycle was traveling West on Hwy 90 when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Ozone.

The bicyclist, identified as 56-year-old Thomas Blake Touchet, sustained moderate injuries during the crash.

Police say that Ozone fled the scene before officers arrived.

Following the investigation, Touchet was cited for not having a rear lamp on his bicycle.

