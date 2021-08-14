Crowley students receive free backpacks before returning to class

Students in Acadia Parish had the chance Friday to receive some free supplies before heading back to school next week.

The National Association of University Women and various other community partners in education sponsored the event, held at the Martin Luther King Center in Crowley.

Organizers distributed backpacks to middle and high school students from the area.

Free food was also available.

Acadia Parish students return to the classroom next Wednesday, August 18.

