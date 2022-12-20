Crowley road closure announced due to road repair

According to City of Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux, beginning at 2:00 p.m., December 20, 2022, South Avenue H at Mill Street, South Avenue J at Mill Street, and the end of East Mill Street at South Eastern Avenue, will be temporarily closed for road repair and will reopen at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday December 21, 2022.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:22:07-05
