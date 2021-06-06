Crowley resident celebrates 95 years of life

Family and friends held a parade yesterday to celebrate the 95 years lived by Wesley Bias of Crowley.

Bias' birthday is tomorrow, June 7, but the parade was held Saturday. His family, friends and members of the Crowley Police Department and the Crowley Fire Department paraded past his home to share the event with him.

Attendees wore blue, to match the theme for the event, "95 and Still Got the Blues." There also were references to the lyric of his favorite song: "You only live once, and when you die you're done. So let the good times roll!"