Crowley resident celebrates 100th birthday in style

A Crowley woman celebrated a very special birthday in style thanks to friends, family, and city leaders.

Rita Johnson, who is a resident at Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Crowley, turned 100 years old Monday.

She was picked up in a limo and treated to a ride around town. Businesses also got in on the fun, surprising her with special gifts at various stops along the way, like delicious cupcakes from local bakery Cake Bar, red roses from Mary Ann's Flower Shop, and a portrait from the Crowley Art Association.

The parade then returned to Encore, where loved ones held a birthday celebration and Ms. Rita enjoyed her favorite cake.

Also at the party, Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux signed a proclamation in honor of the special day.

Encore shared photos of the celebration in the Facebook post below:

