Crowley proposing traffic offenses price increase

Drivers in Crowley may soon pay more for traffic offenses.

City council members are considering increasing the minimum fines for various traffic violations.

I spoke to a driver and he shared his thoughts on the possible increase.

"I think doubling it will be to an extreme but to raise some of the prices of tickets would be just fine because they do have to update their police cars and get more on the police force. I think that would work out but to double it that would be a bit too much." said Darren Gauthreaux, Local resident.

Under the proposed ordinance the fine for speeding for example, would double going from $50 to $100.

According to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert the funds collected from traffic offenses goes to the city general funds and the city collects sales tax.

I reached out to the Crowley City Hall and their response was that they had no comment.

A public hearing on the proposed increases will be held April 12th at city court at 6 p.m.

The complete list on all the traffic offenses that could increase are listed below.

According to the press release if adopted fines will increase as follows:

• Overload Soil Cement: from $110 to $200

• Speeding 1 – 10 over: from $50 to $100

11 – 14 over: from $65 to $130

15 – 19 over: from $80 to $160

20-and-over: from $100 to $200

• Default or Unsafe Vehicles: from $75 to $100

• Disobeying Stop Sign: from $50 to $100

• Disobeying Traffic Signal (light): from $50 to $100

• Driving Left of Center: from $50 to $100

• Driving Without Lights: from $50 to $100

• Careless Operation: from $50 to $100

• Failure to Yield: from $50 to $100

• Following Too Closely: from $50 to $100

• Improper Passing / Lane Usage: from $50 to $100

• Improper Turn (left or right); from $50 to $100

• Illegal U-Turn: from $50 to $100

• Obstruction of Traffic: from $50 to $100

• Failure to Dim Light: from $50 to $100

• Improper Starting /Backing: from $50 to $100

• Improper Parking: from $40 to $100

• Failure to Report an Accident: from $100 to $150

• Expired Driver’s License: from $40 to $100

• No Driver’s License /Never Had: from $100 to $150

• Expired License Plate: from $50 to $100

• No License Plate: from $50 to $100

• Switched License Plate: from $150 to $200

• Expired Inspection Sticker: from $40 to $100

• No Inspection Sticker: from $60 to $100

• Permitting an Unlicensed Driver to Drive:

from $40 to $100

• No Motorcycle Endorsement: from $50 to

$100

• Improper Exhaust/Muffler: from $50 to $100

• Child Restraint Law: from $50 to $100

• Hit and Run: from $200 to $300

• Seat Belt Violation: from $25 to $25 (no increase)

• Handicap Parking Violation: from $250 to $300

• Fire Zone Violation: from $100 to $200

• Eye Protections (Motorcycle): from $40 to

$100

• Reckless Operation: from $200 to $250

• Drag Racing: from $200 to $250

• No Helmet (Motorcycle): from $100 to $200