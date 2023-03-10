Crowley preps for 2023 Acadia Youth Summit

The Acadia Youth Summit aims to be transformational for the community of Crowley.



The parade will begin at Crowley Middle School Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. and make its way across 12 blocks. The event features several bands, businesses, public officials, and special appearances for the New Orleans Saints cheerleaders and the St. Augustine Marching Band followed by a program at Crowley Middle School.

The Acadia Youth Summit allows young people to come together and discuss important issues affecting their lives and the community.

With a lineup of engaging speakers and interactive activities, this event promises to be a valuable and inspiring experience for all who attend.

"Just showing them that there's a better way, you don't have to remain where you're heading, you know education is the lens but there are job opportunities that you can explore," said organizer Ardoin.

Ardoin said the summit will give the youth an opportunity to discover resources that are available in the community.

