Crowley Police searching for missing 14-year-old

CROWLEY, La. — The Crowley Police Department is searching for a missing boy after family say he went to empty trash next to his grandmother's house and didn't return.

According to the boy's grandmother, Mary Wilson, the 14-year-old boy went missing at around 4 p.m. on Monday on Lurose Drive after she sent him to empty the trash outside their house next to the carport.

Wilson says when the boy didn't immediately return inside, his sister called out to him but didn't get a response. The grandmother says she went outside to check on him but he was nowhere to be found.

The family says they have started searching for him around the neighborhood as well as other neighborhoods around Crowley.

They say he had on black and gray shorts on, a black shirt and flip flops. He also wears glasses.

If you spot the boy, please contact the Crowley Police Department at (337) 788-4114.

