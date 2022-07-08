Crowley police searching for attempted murder suspect

ACADIA PARISH, La. – Police are currently searching for an attempted murder suspect in Crowley.

Police received a call Friday morning about an altercation between Derek O'Neal Jr. and a woman at a home on Avenue H. O'Neal allegedly assaulted the woman and then fired two rounds on the ground near her, before fleeing the scene.

Police say he then drove to his home in the 1000 block of Avenue L. Two juveniles were in the home at the time, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. The two girls are no longer in the home and are safe, the chief said.

Police are currently searching for the suspect, he said.

KATC has a crew en route and will have more information as it becomes available.

