Crowley Police investigating shooting on East Oak St.

Crowley Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to police chief Jimmy Broussard, the shooting happened on East Oak Street. Broussard said details are limited as detectives investigate the incident, but confirmed one suspect is in custody.

Broussard said the suspect fired shots toward someone while in a passing vehicle.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

