Crowley Police investigating a death

Crowley Police are investigating the death of a man that happened during a disturbance call this weekend.

Police were called to the 900 block of Avenue A Sunday night, Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

The chief did not provide many details, but confirmed that someone died and the investigation is continuing, "which includes toxicology reports."

The cause of death is not known yet, the chief said. The man was being detained at the time he died, the chief said.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we obtain more information.