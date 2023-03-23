Crowley Police Department seeks salary increase

According to the Crowley Police Chief his department has lost 9 officers just this year alone.

Hebert says low pay is the reason and he is preparing to ask the council for more money.

Ethan Smith has been a patrol officer for Crowley Police Department for 7 years and says he misses holidays and special moments with his family due to the low staffing.

"I have 3 children myself you're already missing holidays on it's own because of how your shift works then on top of that with all the extra hours you're working you're family is basically here you don't see your real family much." said Ethan Smith, Crowley Patrol Officer.

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert says he does not want to loose anymore police department employees.

According to him, over 20 officers have resigned 19 of them cited that the reason was low wages.

"In 2021 we had lost 21 police officers over the year now if you think about that we have 22 that actually work, so when you hire somebody it takes approximately 6 months before you can actually turn them loose on the road with all the training we have to receive." said Troy Herbert, Crowley Police Chief.

The starting pay rate for the Crowley Police Department is $12.66 per hour with a $500 dollar raise after 3 months.

According to Hebert employees quitting has been an ongoing issue.

When asked what keeps him motivated officer Smith said this.

"We have to keep each other motivated the citizens we get to talk to them a little bit every now and then it's just to help the community out period, that's all we do it for anyway it defiantly aint the money." said Ethan Smith, Crowley Patrol Officer.

The Crowley Police Department said they are looking to fill those 9 job openings.