Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard pleads not guilty to obstruction, malfeasance charges

Posted at 9:46 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 10:46:32-04

CROWLEY, La. — Crowley Police Chief Allen James "Jimmy" Broussard pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday.

Broussard was indicted by a grand jury in February on four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of attempted first-degree injuring of public records. All six charges are felonies.

According to the indictment, Broussard committed the felonies in Acadia Parish from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.

His pre-trial date is set for September 27, 2021.

