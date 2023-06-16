Crowley Police asking for info after multiple shots fired

Crowley Police are asking the public for information to help solve a shots fired incident.

On Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m., CPD was called to the area of William Egan and 12th streets after residents heard gunshots.

Responding officers found more than a dozen empty casings in the area. They believe the shots were fired by someone in an older model gold-colored Honda. It's possible they were shooting at someone who was riding a bicycle in the area, police say. No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 337 783-1234 or you can call Acadia Crime Stoppers at 337 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.