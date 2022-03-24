Crowley Plans To Welcome a University in the City in August

President of John Melvin University, David Angeron said he wants to bring this university here to help lower-income students who dream to attend a university.

"Tuition is a little over 14,000 a year, which is a little bit less than the national average for private universities. We want to make this affordable and our goal is to help students advance academically, spiritually, and athletically."

By having a project of this magnitude in Crowley, director of parks and recreation said this will bring an opportunity for economic development.

"The opportunities that it's opened up for the city are bringing in more revenue. That's where we are bringing in on the sales tax dollar."

Crowley's Mayor Tim Monceaux said when the university opens, this will allow more kids to attend college and stay home.

"Just keeping our kids home and not having to leave, will impact our city's as far as our business, our sales tax dollars, and other revenue that will be derived from those particular sources."

If you are interested in applying to this university you can visit their website https://www.johnmelvinuniversity.org/ .

