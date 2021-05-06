Crowley named district winner in 2021 Cleanest City contest

The City of Crowley was named a district winner in the 2021 Cleanest City Competition held on Tuesday, May 4.

Louisiana Garden Club Federation District VII Cleanest City Chairman Kathy Tell informed Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux of the win.

Crowley will now compete in the state contest planned for the last two weeks in May against other winning cities throughout Louisiana. Cities are categorized into districts based on population size.

"This award represents a community who cares about and takes pride in their city, their neighborhoods and where they work and live," said Tell. "It brings with it a community spirit that tells the world that your city officials, business leaders and citizens are invested in their hometown."

The contest is more than 60 years old. LGCF was the first and remains the only state to have such a contest, officials say. The goal is to become a litter-free Louisiana, and LGCF officials encourage community involvement to meet this goal, something they say has been exceptional.

Mayor Tim Monceaux said of the win, "I would like to thank the LGCF for bestowing this recognition on the City of Crowley. I also commend the citizens of Crowley, the volunteers who assisted us on our 2 clean-up days, and Alderman Sammy Reggie, III, and Crowley Tourism Director Val Hoffpauir who spearheaded this year's Cleanest City Contest. We have another challenge ahead with the state competition being held in a couple of weeks, so I encourage everyone to continue to keep Crowley litter-free, not only for the contest, but year-round."

More information about the Cleanest City contest can be found here.

