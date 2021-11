Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Crowley man.

Police say Lonnie Cashi, 35, was found dead from multiple wounds around 2 a.m. Monday on Beaumont Drive in Baton Rouge.

The motive and suspects are unknown at this time, a spokesman said.

Anyone having information relative to this shooting death is asked to call the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.