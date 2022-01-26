Crowley man accused of shooting at woman during domestic incident

Crowley Police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting at a woman and endangering children during what they are calling "a lover's quarrel."

Police say on Saturday, January 22, 2022, officers responded to a residence on E Elm Street where a woman, along with her two young children were the victims "of a lover's quarrel that became violent."

They say Rehnquest Charles allegedly committed a domestic abuse with strangulation and child endangerment. In addition, Charles allegedly fired a round from his .45 caliber firearm, which grazed the woman.

Immediately following the shooting, a deputy from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop with Rehnquest, less than one mile from the scene of the crime.

Police say the traffic stop was made for erratic driving, but Crowley Police Department and Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department were able to communicate between agencies and connect the incidents together.

The .45 caliber was located inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, police say.

Charles was booked with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Domestic Abuse Strangulation, Child Endangerment, Home Invasion, and Criminal Damage to Property / Theft.

